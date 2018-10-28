Tweet Wickedly Fun Week of Tricks & Treats at Stepping Stones

It will be a spellbinding week of tricks and treats as Stepping Stones BOO-seum for Children conjures up bigger and better Halloween festivities! Enjoy daily costume catwalks, creature features, face painting, magic tricks, make-believe monsters, mask making, pumpkin decorating, silly sensory science lab experiments and BooZoo's Great Pumpkin parades. The annual Monster Mash bash happens on Saturday, October 27 from 4:00 -8:00 pm. Registration is required. Space is limited.

