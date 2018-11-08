Stepping Stones Hosts 3rd Annual FriendsGiving Fundraiser Dinner
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
The festive fundraising fete brings together friends old and new for an enjoyable evening featuring a special signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and networking hour followed by an intimate harvest dinner, based on a delectable, Thanksgiving-inspired menu from Marcia Selden Catering and Events. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Accessibility Initiative that gives children free access to the the award-winning children’s museum regardless of financial, language or special needs barriers.
Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Contact:Kristen Welton
Phone: 203-899-0606 x207
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Single tickets start at $275, table of 8 for $2250
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.