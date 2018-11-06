Fall Breakout Day: Election on the Farm

Join us for our annual Election on the Farm to cast your vote for your favorite farm animal! Will our guinea hogs take the vote or be edged out by Coco the llama or our Ana the pony? Your vote counts as the ballot box is open until 3 pm! Have a chance to meet and shake 'hooves' with some of the candidates, try themed self-guided crafts, scavenger hunts and more! Help us break apart some leftover pumpkins for the compost by tossing them off the observatory roof! We'll also get a chance to "Vote Local" with a local ice cream tasting from 2:30-3 pm. A schedule of events will be available on our website closer to the event. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events