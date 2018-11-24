Simsbury Celebrates! Fires Up the Holiday Season
Ring in the holiday season at the 17th Annual Simsbury Celebrates! Entertainment extravaganza on Saturday, November 24th from 5:00-8:30 PM. This free celebration features family-friendly fun all over Hopmeadow Street, including a Fire Truck Parade with Santa, music, performances, a Ginger Bread House Contest, food and much more. The festivities will take place from 5:00-8:30 pm, and the celebration will conclude with a fantastic fireworks display. For more information, visit www.simsburycelebrates.com or call 860.658.3836. Like us on Facebook to get our latest news!
Saturday, 24 November, 2018
Contact:Simsbury Recreation
Phone: 8606583836
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.