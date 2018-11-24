Simsbury Celebrates! Fires Up the Holiday Season

Ring in the holiday season at the 17th Annual Simsbury Celebrates! Entertainment extravaganza on Saturday, November 24th from 5:00-8:30 PM. This free celebration features family-friendly fun all over Hopmeadow Street, including a Fire Truck Parade with Santa, music, performances, a Ginger Bread House Contest, food and much more. The festivities will take place from 5:00-8:30 pm, and the celebration will conclude with a fantastic fireworks display. For more information, visit www.simsburycelebrates.com or call 860.658.3836. Like us on Facebook to get our latest news!