Jack Frost Bazaar

Niantic Community Church

170 Pennsylvania Ave.
 Niantic, CT 06357
United States

This annual holiday event, hosted by the Niantic Community Church, features a Jewelry Boutique with Vera Bradley and Coach Handbags (gently used), a Book Shop, Silent Auction, Precious Past, Attic Treasures, Toys, Handmades and Fair Trade items.  Enjoy a traditional turkey luncheon, served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or take one home and don't forget to stop by the Cookie Cottage for some sweet treats.

Saturday, 10 November, 2018

Contact:

Patty Chaffee

Phone: (860)739-6208
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

