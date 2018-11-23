Black Friday/Saturday Book Sale

Pequot Library’s cozy Book Sale: Come to relax, browse, and buy. Plenty of free parking!

Admission is free and all items are priced as marked. All Sale proceeds support Pequot Library’s annual programs for adults and children, serving thousands of

participants a year.

10,000 items: books and media

Many new items; most others are gently used — ideal for gifting

Most books chosen for their suitability for holiday gift-giving

Hundreds of new CDs and DVDs, in original wrap or gently used

Featured categories this year:

– Golden Books from 60s

– 100 vintage Automotive magazines mostly 50s and 60s

– 200 vintage paperbacks published 1945-1975

– a group of mostly 19th century collectible bibles in various conditions, most with interesting engravings/maps/bindings

Book Sale categories and specialty items include: art, cookbooks, military history, CDs/DVDs, fiction, photography, children, gift books, signed books, Christmas/Holiday, leather-bound, slip-cased books, themed books, comics, magazines, and so much more!