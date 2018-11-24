Black Friday/Saturday Book Sale
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
Pequot Library’s cozy Book Sale: Come to relax, browse, and buy. Plenty of free parking!
Admission is free and all items are priced as marked. All Sale proceeds support Pequot Library’s annual programs for adults and children, serving thousands of
participants a year.
10,000 items: books and media
Many new items; most others are gently used — ideal for gifting
Most books chosen for their suitability for holiday gift-giving
Hundreds of new CDs and DVDs, in original wrap or gently used
Featured categories this year:
– Golden Books from 60s
– 100 vintage Automotive magazines mostly 50s and 60s
– 200 vintage paperbacks published 1945-1975
– a group of mostly 19th century collectible bibles in various conditions, most with interesting engravings/maps/bindings
Book Sale categories and specialty items include: art, cookbooks, military history, CDs/DVDs, fiction, photography, children, gift books, signed books, Christmas/Holiday, leather-bound, slip-cased books, themed books, comics, magazines, and so much more!
Saturday, 24 November, 2018
Contact:Front Desk
Phone: 2032590346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
