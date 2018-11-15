Exploring Your Child's Educational Journey: A Special Education Workshop for Parents
The Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner LLC presents a workshop for parents titled “Exploring Your Child’s Educational Journey”, which will take place on November 15, 2018 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Stamford JCC.
The workshop speakers are CT special education law attorney Lawrence Berliner and psychologists from The Waverly Group, Dr. Jeff DeTeso and Dr. Lauren Riordan.
Workshop topics:
- Your child’s basic educational rights
- The Turning Point: What to do when your child is struggling and the school is not responding to your child’s needs
- What is an IEE (Independent Educational Evaluation) and parents’ right to have one
- School learning challenges: Executive function; ADHD; Anxiety issues; learning differences
The Stamford JCC is located at 1035 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT (the event is taking place in the first floor lounge).
This workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is suggested
To register, please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com or (203)-255-0582.
Contact:Rachel Berliner
Phone: (203)-255-0582
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
