Artist Reception: Exhibit – The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host an Artist Reception for its current exhibition, The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway, featuring new works by artist Cynthia Mullins and curated by LMMM Trustee Gail Ingis.

The exhibition features new paintings inspired by the artist’s road trips along the historic thoroughfare. Connecticut artist Cynthia Mullins’ painting roots run deep, as she is the great-great granddaughter and great-great niece of renowned Hudson River School painters Aaron Draper Shattuck and Samuel Colman. Ms. Mullins has had a strong and continuous thread of art making, interest, and exposure in college, museums, and workshops focusing on pottery, pastel, and oil painting.

Ms. Mullins has exhibited her work in many solo, juried and group shows in such Connecticut venues as Nylen Gallery, Carriage Barn Arts Center, Silvermine Arts Center, Merritt Parkway Museum, and Rockwell Gallery.