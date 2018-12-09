Holiday Open House
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature a joyful, family-friendly event and several hours of entertainment with choral youth performances by the award-winning Wilton High School Music Program and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves.
Visitors will have an opportunity to view the holiday exhibit, A Magical Christmas Eve, take memorable family portraits, and enjoy the music and dance performances surrounded by the shimmering lights throughout the first floor of the Mansion.
During the event, the Mansion’s Café will offer complimentary refreshments served by the Museum’s costumed interpreters. There will be mini-tours of the first-floor period rooms.
Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
Cost:$5
