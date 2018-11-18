Event calendar brought to you by

St. Ann Club Holiday Craft Festival

St. Ann's Club

16 Hendricks Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06851
United States

Come and explore the unique gifts offered at this Sunday's craft festival at the Saint Ann's club in Norwalk. Enjoy lunch, homemade baked goods, and wn a raffle or two!

Sunday, 18 November, 2018

Contact:

Marian Barbieri

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.