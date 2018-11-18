St. Ann Club Holiday Craft Festival
Come and explore the unique gifts offered at this Sunday's craft festival at the Saint Ann's club in Norwalk. Enjoy lunch, homemade baked goods, and wn a raffle or two!
Sunday, 18 November, 2018
Contact:Marian Barbieri
Cost:Free
