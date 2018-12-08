Roman Holiday! Music of Christmas from the Eternal City
Southern Connecticut Camerata under the direction of David J. Recca sings with Ensemble Dolce (recorders) under the direction of Lawrence Zukof. George Frideric Handel's Laudate pueri, HWV 237 with soprano soloist Sarah Yanovitch. Additional music selections by Palestrina, Victoria, Mendelssohn and more!
Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Contact:Southern Connecticut Camerata
Cost:$20 in advance, $25 at the door
