Tweet Roman Holiday! Music of Christmas from the Eternal City

St. Paul's on the Green 60 East Avenue

Norwalk , 06851

USA

Southern Connecticut Camerata under the direction of David J. Recca sings with Ensemble Dolce (recorders) under the direction of Lawrence Zukof. George Frideric Handel's Laudate pueri, HWV 237 with soprano soloist Sarah Yanovitch. Additional music selections by Palestrina, Victoria, Mendelssohn and more!

07:30 PM - 09:00 PM Contact: Southern Connecticut Camerata



