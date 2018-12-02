Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Shopping Bazaar

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

Sunday, December 2, 11 am - 3 pm

Join us for some holiday fun in the Bendel Mansion. Enjoy winter treats and support your local Museum & Nature Center!

Choose from a selection of:

Unique and local items from our Gift Shop and our favorite Farm Market Vendors

Gift Baskets

Gift Memberships, and much more

Children's crafts and surprise musical appearances will make your shopping experience all the more memorable.

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call visitor services at 203 322-1646 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events

Contact:

Visitor Services

Phone: 2033221646
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admiss

