Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas for animated projections, glowing LEDs and an explosion of color. The amazing nighttime display is paired by day with STEAM adventures, interactive storytelling and hands-on art making taking place indoors. The celebration includes the introduction of Light Nights, a special schedule of extended, evening hours filled with holiday hijinks and brain-building fun. This sleighful of excitement and festivity truly makes this the most wonderful time of the year at Stepping Stones!