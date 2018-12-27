Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Event calendar brought to you by

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas for animated projections, glowing LEDs and an explosion of color. The amazing nighttime display is paired by day with STEAM adventures, interactive storytelling and hands-on art making taking place indoors. The celebration includes the introduction of Light Nights, a special schedule of extended, evening hours filled with holiday hijinks and brain-building fun. This sleighful of excitement and festivity truly makes this the most wonderful time of the year at Stepping Stones!

Thursday, 27 December, 2018

Free outdoors display; regular museum rates apply

