Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas for animated projections, glowing LEDs and an explosion of color. The amazing nighttime display is paired by day with STEAM adventures, interactive storytelling and hands-on art making taking place indoors. The celebration includes the introduction of Light Nights, a special schedule of extended, evening hours filled with holiday hijinks and brain-building fun. This sleighful of excitement and festivity truly makes this the most wonderful time of the year at Stepping Stones!
Saturday, 29 December, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Sunday, 16 December, 2018
- Monday, 17 December, 2018
- Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
- Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
- Thursday, 20 December, 2018
Contact:Stepping Stones
Cost:Free outdoors display; regular museum rates apply
