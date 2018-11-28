Tweet Free lecture: Learn how to get published -- and paid for your writing!

Barnes & Noble Stamford 100 Greyrock Place

Stamford , CT 06901

USA

The Connecticut Press Club is sponsoring a free lecture and book signing in Stamford with Susan Shapiro, author of "The Byline Bible: Get Published in 5 Weeks." Joining Susan will be former NY Times travel columnist Seth Kugel, whose book, "Rediscovering Travel: A Guide for the Globally Curious," was published this month. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secrets-of-publishing-success-tickets-52485454407?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

All Day Contact: Michele Turk



Phone: 2036222968



Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.