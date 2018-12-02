Jingle All the Way with Stamford Symphony Brass
First Congregational Church of Stamford
between Bedford and Prospect Streets
Stamford, 06907
United States
Selections of seasonal works including sing-a-long favorites such as Sleigh Ride, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Deck the Halls and more!
Don’t miss this before the Heights and Lights extravaganza
Leah Potteiger, host
Donald Batchelder, trumpet
Timothy Schadt, trumpet
Zohar Schondorf, horn
Richard Clark, trombone
Matt Ingman, tuba
At the First Congregational Church of Stamford, One Walton Place
Kids FREE to Brass Concert. Tickets $35. Please call the Box Office at 203-325-4466
* * * *The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Contact:Karine Four Jeanneret
Phone: 2033251407
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Kids FREE to Brass Concert. Tickets $35
