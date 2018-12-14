Holiday Caroling Party and Open House
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
A holiday tradition of family fun continues!
• Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Southport Village
• Decorate cookies
• Make a pine cone bird feeder and other holiday crafts
• Listen to St. Thomas Aquinas choir and The Harbor Blues from Greens Farms Academy
Free and open to the public. Help Pequot give back this holiday season! Donations of new (unwrapped) English or Spanish books to benefit the ESL program at the Bridgeport Public Libraries are welcome.
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides:
5:00 – 6:30 p.m.: Tickets required for carriage ride.Tickets available at the circulation desk starting at 5:00 p.m.
6:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Open seating for carriage rides. First come, first served. Last ride at 7:00 p.m.
Thank you to our sponsors: Fairfield Country Day School, Maplewood at Southport, Fairfield Veterinary Hospital, Candlewood Market, Bigelow Tea
Friday, 14 December, 2018
Contact:Front Desk
Phone: 2032590346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...