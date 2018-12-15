Access Health Open Enrollment Fair
Join us Saturdays from 10am – 2pm during Open Enrollment for help choosing a plan and enrolling in healthcare coverage. Online registration is encouraged but not required. For details, visitLearn.AccessHealthCT.com/Locations.
Parking is available and free in the Summer Street Parking Garage.
Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Contact:Caroline Lee
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
