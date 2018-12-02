Veteran of the Month ceremony
December's event will be a Pearl Harbor Remembrance event honoring the Connecticut residents who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 hosts a Veteran Recognition Ceremony honoring a deceased Veteran at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of the post building located at 60 County Street in Norwalk (across from Norwalk High School). Free parking and free admission. Reception to follow. To nominate a veteran for this ceremony, contact the Legion at 203-866-8249 or e-mail ctlegionpost12@gmail.com. The honored Veteran need not be a member of the American Legion or any veterans organization.
Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Contact:Jeffrey DeWitt
Phone: 203-866-8249
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
