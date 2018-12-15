Event calendar brought to you by

Julie Jason Book Signing

Barnes & Noble Stamford

100 Greyrock Place
 Stamford, CT 06901
USA

Book Signing
Date: December 15, 2018
Time: 2:00pm
Location:
Barnes & Noble at the Stamford Town Center, 100 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT 06901

Come and meet award-winning columnist, author, and founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc, Julie Jason. She'll be signing her most recent books, The Retirement Survival Guide, Managing Retirement Wealth, and Retire Securely. 

Saturday, 15 December, 2018

Contact:

Theresa Robbins

Phone: 2033221198
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

