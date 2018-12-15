Tweet Julie Jason Book Signing

Barnes & Noble Stamford 100 Greyrock Place

Stamford , CT 06901

USA

Come and meet award-winning columnist, author, and founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc, Julie Jason. She'll be signing her most recent books, The Retirement Survival Guide, Managing Retirement Wealth, and Retire Securely.

