Best of Handel's Messiah

Celebrate the season with one of the world’s most widely performed pieces during the Holidays.

Ted Sperling, Guest Conductor

HANDEL Messiah, Part I & Hallelujah Chorus

MasterVoices Chorus

Be inspired at the acoustically pleasing Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford

Tickets start at $25. Please call the Box Office at 203-325-4466 or visit www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * *The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.