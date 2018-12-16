Rob Mathes celebrates 25 years of rockin’ holiday concerts with special celebrity guest artists that will get you in the holiday spirit. Come for an afternoon of funk- and R&B-laden original tunes, holiday classics, and audience favorites with Emmy-winner and Grammy-and-Tony-nominated Rob Mathes and his band of all-star musicians, including instrumentalists from Saturday Night Liveand the Late Show with David Letterman. Sting and Vanessa Williams will perform a couple of holiday-themed tunes as special guest performers. Concert at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 16, at the Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, New York, NY. Tickets at: http://schimmelcenter.org/event/the-rob-mathes-holiday-concert. Concert benefits Through the Eyes of Children.