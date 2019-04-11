Adrian Belew is a legendary guitarist well-known for his diverse travels around the musical map. He is a multiinstrumentalist whose solo records are critically acclaimed. His moving singing voice and prolific songwriting has endeared a loyal fan base of music lovers. His music is being discovered everyday by more and more listeners thirsty for great music with a creative standard not often pushed by the commercial music industry.



For more than a decade the Adrian Belew Power Trio stunned audiences around the world.

Now Adrian is ready to re-invent his live show with a new quartet which includes Jordan Perlson on drums, Saul Zonana on keyboards, guitar, and vocals, and bassist extraordinaire Julie Slick.



The tour dates will be in support of Adrian's newest release "POP-SIDED", coming March 2019. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy master musicians playing great songs and having a ball!



Adrian describes the show as, "a more complete picture of most things I've done. More songs, new songs from the award-winning FLUX app, King Crimson material I haven't played for years, and a dose of classic Power Trio. It's my intention to make this the best Adrian Belew show ever!”

Link To Purchase Tickets

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1799615-adrian-belew-norwalk/