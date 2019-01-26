As the temperatures drop in January, so will the prices at the first-ever Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days to Benefit Think Greenwich, Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, January 27 from 12 to 5 pm. Savvy shoppers who frequent the summer sale in Greenwich will find great winter bargains indoors on gifts, clothing and accessories from Richards, Sophia’s Gifts and Stuart Weitzman in downtown Greenwich to Fred and Ethan Allen in Old Greenwich and many more stores town-wide. Don’t miss the Winter Blizzard Blowout Sales featuring approximately 100 merchants in downtown Greenwich, Byram, Cos Cob, Riverside and Old Greenwich offering savings up to 70% or a percentage of sales donated to Think Greenwich, a non-profit organization and campaign to promote Greenwich. For a complete listing of merchants and sales and an interactive map, visit www.GreenwichWinterSaleDays.com. Media sponsors include News 12 Connecticut, Greenwich Magazine/Moffly Media, Greenwich Time, Jen Danzi, Star 99.9, 95.9 Fox, WAG, Fairfield County Business Journal and GreenwichFreePress.com. Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC, a Greenwich-based event-marketing company.