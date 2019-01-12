Speed Friending
Saturday , 1/12, 2019
6:30 PM
All ages
Northern Lights (Marriott)
243 Tresser Blvd , Stamford CT 06901
Cost: $20.00
Description: THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event and meet others!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. This is all about making new friends and expanding your social circle!
How it works
1. We will break attendees up into groups of 2-4 people and provide some ice-breakers get to know you questions.
2. The group will stay together for about 5-10 minutes and at the end of the round, half of the participants will move to a new station and start a new round, meeting new people.
Prepay required at
https://www.eventjer.com/links/6936A.asp
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com
Phone: 516-908-9638
Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 12 January, 2019
Contact:Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...