Head Over Heels for Pequot Library
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
A DANCE PARTY fundraising gala for Pequot Library
Pequot Library wants to be your date this Valentine’s Day! Come on your own, bring a friend or your sweetheart, and DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!
Dance, celebrate, and show your love for Pequot Library by supporting the programs, exhibitions, and events that make it our community’s vital cultural center.
- Live music from the School of Rock house band
- Champagne and signature cocktail
- Wine, beer, and small bites
- Desserts and chocolate fountain
- Bubbly raffle
TICKETS: $75.00 each at bit.ly/PequotLibraryDanceParty
Casual chic attire
Your purchase of a $75 tax-deductible ticket helps to preserve Pequot Library’s historic building and to support educational programs, performances, and art and history exhibitions for all ages.
Sweets and Treats provided by:
The Castle on Post
The Pantry
Fairfield Cheese Company
Shake Shack
Garden Catering
Sponsors:
Independent Jewelers Organization, Kasson Jewelers of Southport, The Russell Agency, LLC, School of Rock Fairfield, M Communications
Thursday, 14 February, 2019
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 2032590346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$75
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP period for this event ended
