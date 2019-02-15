Event calendar brought to you by

Almost Queen

Wall Street Theater

71 Wall Street
 Norwalk, CT 06850

THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1811608-almost-queen-norwalk/

Friday, 15 February, 2019

Contact:

Jeanne Moore

Phone: (203) 831-5004
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$15.00 - $39.00

