Chocolate to the Rescue!
Eat Chocolate. Help End Family Homelessness.
Join us at the beautiful Inn at Middletown for Columbus House's 17th Annual Chocolate to the Rescue and support our Middlesex Family Shelter while you:
- sample mouthwatering chocolate delicacies from local chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, and caterers
- observe judging from a panel of culinary experts
- bid on an array of silent auction items
- vote for your favorite chocolate creation
- and more!
Four sponsorship levels are available!
Sunday, 24 March, 2019
Contact:Phalakorn Phonyothee
Phone: 203-401-4400 x131
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$35
