Spring Discovery Fair for Kids ages 3-7 and their parents - rain or shine
Children ages 3-7 and their parents will be guided through a series of hands-on exploration stations including: art (clay, wire and paint), wind experiments, scientific principles an obstacle course and more! The day is free of charge and will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration is encouraged but drop-ins are also welcome. Come join us for a morning of discovery!
Saturday, 04 May, 2019
Contact:Cathy
Phone: 203-801-5608
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.