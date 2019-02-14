Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon
Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon at Mead Farm
Half day program designed to give the experience of horse ownership. Includes a riding lesson, feeding your horse, picking stall, grooming, tacking & untacking and more!
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm / lunch not provided / $200 / Space Limited
Feb. 11, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 18, Feb. 21,
Feb. 22, Mar. 11, Mar. 14, Mar. 15, Mar. 18
Mar. 21 & Mar. 22
Mommy & Me Option - $300 if only child rides / $400 if both ride
Contact:
Gretchen Meyer
203-322-4984
meadfarm@hotmail.com
www.meadfarm.com
Thursday, 14 February, 2019
Contact:Gretchen Meyer
Phone: 203-322-4984
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$200
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.