Mindful Mornings Yoga

Fee: Members: $25 | Non-Members: $30 or $400 in advance for all classes ($20/class)

No class on January 21, February 11, February 18, April 15 and May 27

The Greenwich Botanical Center (GBC) is a perfectly-placed, wooded oasis in the heart of Greenwich, CT – this is where we meet, twice a week, to connect, practice and learn.

Led by certified yoga instructor and Riverside resident, Helena Svedin, Mindful Mornings offers friends and neighbors alike an opportunity to meet and practice gentle yoga, learn essential deep breathing techniques, and establish the foundation for an individual meditation practice in a natural setting.

When we connect to ourselves and others, learn about our strengths and weaknesses – we understand what makes us come alive.

“Don’t ask yourself what the world needs, ask yourself what makes you come alive. And then go do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” – Harold Whitman