Valentine Red Ruffled Garden Rose Topiary with Red Velvet Ribbon

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Registration Online Deadline: February 8
Late registration contact Trish: text 917-328 4893

Members: Materials Fee $95 + Class Fee $100 – Total $195
NON-MEMBERS: Materials Fee $95 + Class Fee $120 – Total $215
Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

Join us as we sculpture a romantic topiary with Dutch “Hearts” ruffled roses. The
beauty of this large garden rose with a velvet texture is breathtaking… a rose named
“Hearts” is simply perfect for Valentines Day. Easy tips on crafting a Valentine’s
topiary with artistic placement of bells of Ireland and bud moss will be presented
with a step-by-step demonstration and hands-on instruction, insuring dazzling
floral art success. Leave class with an opulent “Hearts” rose topiary, hand-tied with a
lush velvet ribbon in a silver container, blooming with the message of love.

Wednesday, 13 February, 2019

Greenwich Botanical Center

$195.00 – $215.00

