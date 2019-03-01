Brooklyn Grange Tour

Date & Pricing TBD – Check back often for updates.

Join Greenwich Botanical Center on a Founder’s Tour at The Brooklyn Grange at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which are typically lead by Co-Founder, Vice President, and resident storyteller, Anastasia Cole Plakias. Hear firsthand how the farm came to be, what the greatest benefits and challenges are to farming on rooftops, and how a few young entrepreneurs managed to create a fiscally sustainable urban agriculture business in one of the most competitive cities in the world. Brooklyn Grange is the leading rooftop farming and intensive green roofing business in the US. They operate the world’s largest rooftop soil farms, located on two roofs in New York City, and grow over 50,000 lbs of organically-cultivated produce per year.