Blue/Purple Delphinium & French Lavender in a Tall Leaf-Lined Container
Registration Online deadline: March 1
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175
Non-Member: Materials Fee + $75 Class Fee + $120 – Total $195
Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
The modern floral design trend in cottage garden flowers has the magnificent
Delphinium with it rare blue color front and center. Learn the easy techniques for
designing a tall perfusion of delphiniums in a glass cylinder lined with green leaf.
Our color pallet for design will call to mind sky blue, cornflower blue, Wedgewood
blue, lilac blue and even two-tone effects of blue and mauve. Carry away from class
the delicate scent of French lavender and the quintessential charm of delightful
delphiniums.
Wednesday, 06 March, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:$175.00 – $195.00
