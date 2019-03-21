Pruning 101
(Snow date March 28th)
Improve your trees’ performance and take the mystery out of pruning. Join local Arborist, Peter Orsulak of the Care of Trees and learn correct timing for pruning to ensure optimum blooms and practice techniques to give your trees proper shape and improved habit. We will walk out on the Montgomery Pinetum property and evaluate some of the specimens and determine proper pruning practices.
Thursday, 21 March, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:Members: $20 | Non-Members: $40
