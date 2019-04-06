Tweet Celebrate Earth Month and Poetry Month!

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



All Ages Family Self-Guided Poetry Walk in the Pinetum Calling all storytellers, healers, activists, and peacemakers.

Join us as we cultivate a sense of place in the Pinetum with Poetry!

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Contact: Greenwich Botanical Center





Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.