Easter Centerpiece: Heirloom Apricot Tulips & Pink Hydrangea

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Registration Online Deadline: April 12
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175
Non_Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $120 – Total $195
Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

Perfect Easter and springtime centerpiece for dinning, coffee or entry tables that
will evoke a sense of elegance inspired by modern tablescape floral styling. We will
capture the spring season to perfection with charming and chic “Apricot Beauty”
tulips and Dutch hybrid pink hydrangea. And for the tablescape styling, English Ivy
will trail over the rim of a garden cone-shaped terra-cotta flowerpot filled with our
sculptured tulips and lush hydrangea. Learn tricks and tips that professions use to
keep flowers looking fresh and long lasting.

Wednesday, 17 April, 2019

Contact:

Greenwich Botanical Center

Cost:

$175.00 – $195.00

