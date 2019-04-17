Easter Centerpiece: Heirloom Apricot Tulips & Pink Hydrangea
Registration Online Deadline: April 12
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175
Non_Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $120 – Total $195
Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
Perfect Easter and springtime centerpiece for dinning, coffee or entry tables that
will evoke a sense of elegance inspired by modern tablescape floral styling. We will
capture the spring season to perfection with charming and chic “Apricot Beauty”
tulips and Dutch hybrid pink hydrangea. And for the tablescape styling, English Ivy
will trail over the rim of a garden cone-shaped terra-cotta flowerpot filled with our
sculptured tulips and lush hydrangea. Learn tricks and tips that professions use to
keep flowers looking fresh and long lasting.
Wednesday, 17 April, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:$175.00 – $195.00
