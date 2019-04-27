Event calendar brought to you by

Dahlia 101 Workshop

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Mark your calendar for our annual Dahlia potting workshop. It will include potting and special Dahlia care topics and you will receive 3-4 tubers to take home.

Saturday, 27 April, 2019

Contact:

Greenwich Botanical Center

Cost:

$25.00 – $30.00

Categories:

