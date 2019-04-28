Frolic in the Forest
A fundraiser for children’s programming at the GBC, this event celebrates Earth Day. Enjoy wonderful family entertainment, crafts, and edible delights. Tickets (TBD) will be sold in advance and friends of all ages are welcome to attend. Check back.
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:TBD
