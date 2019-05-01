Event calendar brought to you by

May Gardeners Market Kickoff Cocktail Party

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Shop, Sip & Socialize!
Sensational selection of plants and garden decor to enhance your garden and landscape.

Wednesday, 01 May, 2019

Contact:

Greenwich Botanical Center

Cost:

$25.00 – $50.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.