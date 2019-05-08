Mother's Day Gift of Beauty: Peony Dutch Still Life Floral Styling

Registration Online Deadline: MAY 1

Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $100 – Total $195

Non-Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $120 – Total $215

Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

It is magic time in the floral market with breathtaking colors and varieties of

peonies, as they make their spring debut. We will create, with inspiration from The

Dutch Masters, a natural floral styling that is lush, beautiful and memorable.

Glorious peonies, pristine queen Ann’s lace, sweet apple blossoms and dusty miller

will elegantly spill and tumble over the sides of a pink ti-leaf line container. Carry

home a gift of beauty and sweet memories with the queen of flowers, the opulent

peony.