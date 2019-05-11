Tweet Mother's Day Tea

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Treat your Mom, Grandmother or any special person in your life like a Queen at the GBC’s Mother’s Day Tea! Our regal themed Tea will offer delicious tea and an array of goodies. Additionally, natural arts and crafts will complement the afternoon. A great gift for the special lady in your life! Adult Member $40 Member Children (3-12yrs.) $10

Adult Non-Member $60 Non-Member Children (3-12yrs.) $25

02:00 PM - 04:00 PM Contact: Greenwich Botanical Center





Categories:

