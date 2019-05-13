High Yield Vegetable Gardening with Alan Gorkin at Sleepy Cat Farm

Plan your vegetable garden and garner ideas for a successful crop. Join local horticulturist Alan Gorkin for a visit to Sleepy Cat Farm to tour the fantastic vegetable garden. Learn how to properly plant the beds so that they will be overflowing with summer produce. Alan will give you tips on staking, companion planting, the best organic fertilizers, water saving cultivation techniques and new trends in heirloom vegetable varieties. Always a sellout and always informative! Limit 15