European Hand-Tied Bouquet: Garden Pink Mondial Roses in Glass Container

Registration Online Deadline: MAY 31st

Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $100 – Total $185

Non-Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $120 + Total $205

Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

Taking celebrity status is the new showstopper rose, Pink Mondial. Pink Mondial is

simply breathtaking, with an enormous ruffed head of pink and white pedals. Learn

the simple techniques in crafting a floral bouquet in your hand for easy success and

dazzling beauty. Our hand-tied bouquet with have sophisticated elegance with

petite pink spray roses and moss like dianthus tucked in for texture with stems

wrapped in a ribbon of pink/green ti-leaf. Bouquets will be place in a glass container

for display. Learn the professional tips and tricks of using household supplies for

easy hand-tied bouquet success.