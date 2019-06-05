European Hand-Tied Bouquet: Garden Pink Mondial Roses in Glass Container
Registration Online Deadline: MAY 31st
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $100 – Total $185
Non-Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $120 + Total $205
Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
Taking celebrity status is the new showstopper rose, Pink Mondial. Pink Mondial is
simply breathtaking, with an enormous ruffed head of pink and white pedals. Learn
the simple techniques in crafting a floral bouquet in your hand for easy success and
dazzling beauty. Our hand-tied bouquet with have sophisticated elegance with
petite pink spray roses and moss like dianthus tucked in for texture with stems
wrapped in a ribbon of pink/green ti-leaf. Bouquets will be place in a glass container
for display. Learn the professional tips and tricks of using household supplies for
easy hand-tied bouquet success.
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:$185.00 – $205.00
More...