Divine Sleep Yoga Nidra with Helena Svedin

Wednesday, June 12th

7:00 pm – 8:15pm

Members: $30 | Non-Members $40 (Minimum 5 attendees to hold the class.)

Advanced Registration Required

Divine Sleep® Yoga Nidra is a practice that can take you to the next level; a relaxed body, fluid mind, and supercharged intuition.

Guided meditation laying down. Bring your own mat, bolster and blanket.

Divine Sleep® Yoga Nidra, translated as yogic sleep, is a five-stage process that begins with a body scan to engage one’s physicality. It incorporates meditation on the breath, the balancing of emotional states, visualization, and self-healing.