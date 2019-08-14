Curtain Call's Summerstock Workshops: Full-day Theatre Arts Programs for ages 6 to 16

With professional facilities and experienced faculty, our full-day, Summerstock theatre arts workshopsare ideal, creative outlets! Students work in age-appropriate groups. Each session culminates in a showcase for family and friends. ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!

Creative Theatre (ages 11-16): June 24 to July 3, 2019; Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Explore acting for stage and screen, develop original, ideas and instincts thru improv, and appreciation for text and stage speaking thru study of Shakespeare and classical theatre.

Musical Theatre (ages 11-16): July 8 to 19, 2019; Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This fun and focused, full-day workshop will sharpen skills in singing, acting and dance. The session includes a day that focuses entirely on audition preparation.

Summerstock Junior (ages 6-11): Two, separate, two-week sessions,

July 22 to August 2 and August 5 to 16, 2019; Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A well-rounded curriculum featuring scene acting, improv and musical theatre.

Programs take place in a safe, professional environment and are designed to promote participation in the arts, develop more successful lives, build greater self-confidence and social awareness, and introduce new friends with common interests!