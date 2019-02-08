'Always... Patsy Cline' at MTC MainStage
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company, continues its 32nd Season with "Always… Patsy Cline" by Ted Swindley. Always…Patsy Cline is a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963.
"Always… Patsy Cline" will run from February 8th until February 24th- Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.
Friday, 08 February, 2019
