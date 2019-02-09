Pet Adoption Event & Pet Boutique

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Pet Adoption Event and Pet Boutique on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00pm-3:00pm and having our Boutique ONLY on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm.

We are located at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road in Stratford. Come find your soulmate and shop in our Valentine's Day themed Pet Boutique. We will have pet supplies, crafts, candles, T-shirts, hoodies and more!

Please visit our website: www.stratfordanimalrescue.org for more information.