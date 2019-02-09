Pet Adoption Event & Pet Boutique
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Pet Adoption Event and Pet Boutique on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00pm-3:00pm and having our Boutique ONLY on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm.
We are located at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road in Stratford. Come find your soulmate and shop in our Valentine's Day themed Pet Boutique. We will have pet supplies, crafts, candles, T-shirts, hoodies and more!
Please visit our website: www.stratfordanimalrescue.org for more information.
Saturday, 09 February, 2019
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.